Former WWE personality says Brock Lesnar should have been stretched out on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently explained how Brock Lesnar should have been stretched out of the ring on last week's episode of WWE RAW.

The Beast Incarnate appeared as a guest on The VIP Lounge on RAW a couple of weeks ago. After Lesnar agreed to face his client Omos at WrestleMania 39, he hit an F5 on MVP. Though Brock Lesnar and Omos came face-to-face on this week's RAW, Russo feels it should have happened during the VIP Lounge itself.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran explained that Omos should have come down and put Lesnar through one of the couches in the ring. He further mentioned how the former Universal Champion should have been stretched out to put heat on Omos.

"Bro, he [Brock Lesnar] F5's MVP. All you had to do was gimmick one of those couches and send Omos out and let him put Lesnar through the couch. Bro, stretcher Lesnar out. Bro, I don't understand. We said the same thing about Austin Theory and John Cena. You gotta get heat on these guys, bro!" said Vince Russo [5:05 - 5:35]

Check out the full video below:

Disco Inferno on Brock Lesnar willing to lose to Omos

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Brock Lesnar's feud with Omos hasn't set the world on fire, as most fans think it doesn't have a great story to latch onto.

However, Disco Inferno defended the rivalry on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, saying Lesnar was keen on putting over talents. He added that Lesnar was at a stage of his career where he didn't mind losing if the money was good.

"Brock's done. He's 40-something [45] years old. He's coming back and now he's putting guys over to try to elevate guys. There's nothing wrong with that. He's not getting buried. All Brock cares about is the money. He does business for everybody. He doesn't care if he goes over. This guy fought in the UFC for real. He doesn't care about doing a job [losing]."

iBeast @ibeastIess Brock Lesnar putting over Omos, bro just walked away Brock Lesnar putting over Omos, bro just walked away 😭😭 https://t.co/I2SrFWBzBN

Though not many fans are expecting to see Omos defeat Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, he could benefit greatly if he overcomes the challenge.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes