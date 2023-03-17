Triple H is not purposely burying 45-year-old with WWE WrestleMania 39 storyline, Disco Inferno says

Triple H's first WrestleMania match card as WWE's Chief Content Officer features a few surprises, most notably Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. Former WCW star Disco Inferno has given his take on whether The Game is purposely trying to "bury" Lesnar ahead of the event.

The Beast Incarnate allegedly nixed plans to face Bray Wyatt in a first-time-ever singles bout on April 1-2. Instead, he agreed to face Omos in a match that has been widely criticized by fans.

On K100, Disco Inferno defended the booking decision and explained why Lesnar vs. Omos makes sense:

"Brock's done. He's 40-something [45] years old. He's coming back and now he's putting guys over to try to elevate guys. There's nothing wrong with that. He's not getting buried. All Brock cares about is the money. He does business for everybody. He doesn't care if he goes over. This guy fought in the UFC for real. He doesn't care about doing a job [losing]." [1:02 – 1:33]

Although Vince McMahon no longer oversees WWE's creative decisions, it has been suggested that he might have played a part in booking Lesnar vs. Omos.

The Wrestle Votes Twitter account reported that the WrestleMania match was "the idea of one specific, powerful person." The tweet also included a video of the WWE Executive Chairman.

Why is Brock Lesnar facing Omos at WrestleMania 39?

At six-foot-three and 266 pounds, Brock Lesnar usually has a size advantage over his WWE opponents. However, that will not be the case when he faces Omos, who is billed at seven-foot-three and 416 pounds.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told the highly anticipated, very compelling (🙃🥸) Brock Lesnar vs Omos WrestleMania matchup was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through. I’m told the highly anticipated, very compelling (🙃🥸) Brock Lesnar vs Omos WrestleMania matchup was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through. https://t.co/VpcdEFsLzJ

Disco Inferno added that WWE's decision-makers must have a plan in mind for the blockbuster WrestleMania encounter:

"This is the first time in a long time the guy he's [Lesnar] wrestling he's giving away 100 pounds to. It's going to be interesting. I'm interested in seeing it. They have a reason they booked it. They obviously have some idea of what to do, so I'm interested. I don't have the gloom and doom that everybody else has for that match. I think it could be a show-stealer in that completely better than what people expect, in that sense." [2:33 – 3:01]

On the March 13 episode of RAW, Omos made a huge statement by throwing Lesnar over the top rope. Although fans in attendance enjoyed the face-off, the subsequent physical altercation received mixed reviews due to a clumsy botch.

