Unexpected WrestleMania 39 match idea was seemingly pushed by Vince McMahon

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly the one behind the idea of an unexpected match that has been made official for WrestleMania 39.

Vince McMahon returned to his position as the Chairman of WWE earlier this year after leveraging his power as the majority stakeholder in the company. Ever since his return, speculation started of him taking over the creative duties as well in the company, or at least getting involved in them.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes this is indeed true. Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania 39 came from Vince McMahon, who managed to push it through.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told the highly anticipated, very compelling (🙃🥸) Brock Lesnar vs Omos WrestleMania matchup was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through. I’m told the highly anticipated, very compelling (🙃🥸) Brock Lesnar vs Omos WrestleMania matchup was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through. https://t.co/VpcdEFsLzJ

Brock Lesnar lost in an indecisive manner against Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 last month. Many were expecting him to get a major match at WrestleMania 39, with initial reports also suggesting a mouth-watering potential bout against the Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

However, WWE has surprised fans with the decision to book a singles match between Brock Lesnar and Omos at WrestleMania 39. A large section of the fanbase believes that Omos is not the ideal opponent for the Beast Incarnate who could have rather been utilized to put over some other young star. It is to be seen how the entire thing plays out as Lesnar is the clear favorite to dominate and defeat Omos.

Vince McMahon could reportedly be back in WWE's creative team

A report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp last week suggested that there is once again a struggle for power within the company. Sapp mentioned he got a message from a WWE Superstar who believed that Mr. McMahon was back on the creative team.

There is still no confirmation on the same as Triple H is still officially the Chief Content Officer of WWE. He has done an exceptional job since taking over the creative duties last year after Vince McMahon stepped down from his position. However, certain recent decisions have led the fans to question whether Mr. McMahon is back in charge and is once again taking creative calls.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Mr. McMahon reportedly returning to WWE creative.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : Do you think WWE should have booked Brock Lesnar against another opponent at WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes