Former WWE personality says he was "miserable from day one" in WCW (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently recalled his time working in WCW, saying he was miserable from his very first day in the promotion.

Apart from his accomplishments in WWE, where he worked for the company during the wildly-successful Attitude Era, Russo also had a stint in WCW. However, his time in the now-defunct company was far from a fruitful one for him.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSkripted, Vince Russo revealed that he was "miserable" while working in WCW from the beginning.

"I was miserable from day one," said Vince Russo. [35:30 - 35:32]

Vince Russo added that WCW had first offered him a three-year contract, but he signed only a two-year deal. Russo disclosed that he had plans to leave the wrestling business altogether after his contract ran out.

"When I went to WCW, they offered me a three-year contract, and I said no. I'm doing this for two years and then I'm going to be done with it because my plan was bro, save that money and then be able to do something else," added Vince Russo. [35:48 - 36:11]

Vince Russo says leaving WWE for WCW was the "beginning of the end" for him

Elsewhere in the chat, Vince Russo revealed that he had a great time working for WWE during the Attitude Era. He also mentioned that Vince McMahon was always on his side, shielding him from backstage politics. However, Russo believes that departing the global juggernaut for WCW was the "beginning of the end" for him.

"The Attitude Era was fine, bro because we were all working together. It was a family atmosphere. Vince McMahon definitely had my back, so politics couldn't come into way. He protected me really well. So that was a good time. I'd say, the day I left WWE and went to WCW, that kind of the beginning of the end," said Vince Russo.

Russo also went on to work for IMPACT Wrestling later in his career, where he worked alongside his WCW colleagues like Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff.

