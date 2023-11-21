Former WWE personality says he does not miss working with WWE at all: "It was very, very hard" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo revealed that he does not miss anything about writing with the company.

The 62-year-old was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for most of the 90s. While he started as a freelance writer for the WWF Magazine, Russo later became a member of the creative team and eventually the head writer in 1997. However, the veteran departed a couple of years later to join WCW, where he had a short run as the head of the creative.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was asked what he misses the most about working with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The former WWE personality made it clear that there is nothing he misses about his old job:

"Man, I gotta be honest. I don’t really miss anything, man. It was a hard job, man. There were so many shows. There were no breaks. There was no vacation. It was very, very hard. I much prefer podcasting. I love podcasting. Writing was really, really hard. So I gotta be honest with you, there is really not too much I miss." [From 1:00:04 onwards]

While Vince Russo returned to WWE in June 2002 as a consultant to oversee the creative direction of both RAW and SmackDown, his stint only lasted a few weeks.

