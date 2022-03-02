"He will never be Andre The Giant" - Former WWE personality claims nobody cares about Omos (Exclusive)

Omos hasn't featured much on WWE RAW since splitting from AJ Styles, but he did compete on the latest episode, scoring a dominant win over T-Bar. Omos even showcased his promo skills during a backstage interview before his match.

The timing of Omos' singles push hints towards WWE possibly setting him up to win the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal if the match gets booked for WrestleMania 38.

Vince Russo, however, revealed on Legion of RAW that a majority of superstars, including Omos, don't mean much on TV. He stated that WWE has not given enough reasons for fans to invest in its characters.

The former WWE writer also declared that Omos would never reach the level of the legendary Andre the Giant:

"I guess (if he sees Omos winning the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal) (laughs). Bro, none of these guys matter," Vince Russo said. "They don't matter. Nobody cares about Omos. Omos is not Andre the Giant. He will never be Andre the Giant. Nobody cares about this dude, bro. Nobody cares about T-Bar. Nobody cares!"

Vince Russo reveals why WWE is struggling to put its talent over

Vince Russo revealed that superstars like Omos and others on the roster often fail to catch on with the audience due to the lack of on-screen time.

Russo felt that many superstars in need of the spotlight didn't get it consistently, and the former head of the creative team added that there were still multiple ways to book talent for weekly appearances.

"The number one tool to getting anybody over is that they have to be on TV every week,'' said Russo. ''Now, they don't need to wrestle every week; they need to have a presence. There are six ways you can get somebody on TV. If you want to get somebody over, they've got to be on TV every single week. You can't start, stop, start, stop; you're never going to get anybody over that way, and they do that with a lot of people on their roster."

Omos is being positioned as a monster heel in WWE, and he could experience a memorable WrestleMania moment based on how the promotion has booked him of late.

Have you been impressed with the former RAW Tag Team Champion's gradual development as a solo performer? Let us know in the comments section below.

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger assh*** than him. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Omos have a successful push in WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far