Former WWE personality says Triple H has lived all his life in the "wrestling bubble" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently explained how WWE's creative team, including Triple H, was populated with people who hadn't experienced much of life.

Russo is one of the finest creative minds in wrestling history, whose work during the Attitude Era in the late 90s helped WWE catapult to newer heights. Apart from that, the 62-year-old has also worked for WCW and IMPACT Wrestling.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo mentioned that none in WWE creative's team had seen a lot of life. He explained while the young ones were "wrestling marks," those like Triple H and Bruce Prichard had spent all their life in the "wrestling bubble."

"The problem with the creative is neither side has lived life. They are not experiencing life. The young ones never experienced anything in their life. They are young; they are out of school; they are wrestling marks. Their experience in life is very limited. Then you go the opposite of that coin with Triple H and Prichard (Bruce), and Hayes (Michael), and all those guys, and their reality of life is also limited because they have lived in the wrestling bubble," said Vince Russo [8:08 - 8:46]

Vince Russo on WWE's stories lacks any reality

Furthermore, Russo pointed out that since most of the writers in the company had limited experiences, they had nothing much to offer through their stories.

He added that one needs to go through various things in life to be able to translate them well onto paper, something which he applied during his days in WWE.

"So that's why you get such a lack of reality in the WWE. Theirs no reality, there's no emotion, there's no meat on the bone because these people really don't experience life. You gotta go through some cr*p. As a writer, I have gone through a lot of cr*p in my life, and that came to the surface when I would sit down and write these shows. But if you have no life experiences and if all your life experiences are professional wrestling, you're just not going to get that content," added Russo. [8:47 - 9:29]

The former WCW Champion believes the global juggernaut must employ candidates who have seen the world beyond pro wrestling.

