"My favorite former boss" - Ex-WWE personality sends a message to Triple H on his birthday

Former WWE personality Cathy Kelley has joined the wrestling world in wishing Triple H a happy birthday.

The Game celebrated his 53rd birthday on Wednesday this week. Many fans, wrestlers and personalities, including his wife Stephanie McMahon, took to social media to wish him.

Cathy Kelley served as a backstage interviewer on NXT from 2016 to 2020 and was the host of WWE Now during her time in the company. Cathy took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of herself and Triple H and referred to him as her favorite former boss in the caption.

"hbd to my favorite former boss ⁦⁦Triple H," - wrote Cathy Kelley.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shares his thoughts on Triple H becoming the company's new head of creative

After former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced that he was retiring, The Cerebral Assassin was revealed as the company's new head of creative. He also returned to his regular duties as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff gave his opinion on Triple H becoming the new head of creative and how the product could change with him in charge.

"Is it likely they’re gonna pick up where Vince left off, or is it more likely there’s gonna be a different approach that’s gonna make it a whole lot more functional and easier on the creative team that will, within the relative short-term in 60 or 90 days, I think you’re gonna start seeing a lot better creative. Nothing drastic, or nothing that’s gonna make people go ‘oh wow, I can’t believe they’re doing that.’ Not that, but I think you’re gonna see consistency in story because that’s what’s lacking right now," said Bischoff.

Aside from that, here are the feats that the King of Kings has accomplished!

With The King of Kings in charge, we could see some significant changes on WWE programming. We could also see more stars being featured on TV.

