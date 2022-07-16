"Why be at the Mercy of a Systematic Dictatorship" - Former WWE personality shares his take on Sasha Banks' situation

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Sasha Banks making an appearance following the RAW walk out a couple of months ago.

The Boss and Naomi made headlines in May this year when they surrendered their women's tag team titles and walked out before the show aired. Neither WWE nor the talent had many statements or confirmations on the future of their association with each other.

A few days ago, it was announced that Banks would make an appearance at C2E2 (Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo) next month. But it was reported that acquiring The Boss for the event was not easy on the pocket of the promoters as her presence for one day is reportedly costing them $30,000.

Vince Russo recently shared a tweet claiming that Banks is eligible to ask for whatever she wants, and there is a life after WWE.

He added that the superstars should not be "at the mercy of a systematic dictatorship" but have their own free will to do as they please.

If @SashaBanksWWE can get what she's asking for on the Open Market---I Think That's AWESOME!!! Just another talented individual PROVING that there IS LIFE after @WWE. Why be at the Mercy of a Systematic Dictatorship when you can have the ABSOLUTE FREEDOM of being your own "Boss," Russo wrote.

Sasha Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their departure from WWE

As mentioned earlier, The Boss and Naomi walked out on the May 16th episode of RAW, surrendering their women's tag team titles. Since then, there has been no official update from either party, WWE, or the talent on their stand in the incident.

Last week, per a report from PWInsider, Banks, and Naomi were removed from the internal roster. Additionally, the superstars had altered their social media bios replacing the terms 'WWE Superstar' with 'professional wrestler.'

It could indicate that they were no longer associated with WWE but are still involved in the industry.

Sasha Banks was allegedly officially released by the company on June 10th by the VP of Business and Legal Affairs for Talent Relations. The five-time RAW Women's Champion has been absent from social media and unfollowed prominent WWE personalities on Twitter after the incident.

