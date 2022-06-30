Former WWE Personality supports Ric Flair's decision to return; says the legend won't wrestle in "AEW style" (Exclusive)

Ric Flair has created a lot of hype for his return, which will happen on July 31st at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN. The Nature Boy will wrestle in his retirement match, and many prominent wrestling personalities have backed Flair ahead of his final in-ring assignment.

Vince Russo and "Road Dogg" Brian James discussed Ric Flair's comeback on "The Wrestling Outlaws" show, and they weren't against the WWE Hall of Famer's decision to wrestle again.

Vince Russo said that Flair had the right to make a call regarding his career and was happy that the 16-time world champion would get a big payday.

The former WWE head writer also believes Flair has the required medical clearances and will take a conservative approach when he wrestles in a month.

"I agree with that 100 percent, bro. Like, listen, bro, it's his life, man. Knock yourself out, man!" stated Vince Russo. "If you really want to do it. I'm sure, bro, he is cleared with doctors, and he is, you know, gotten physicals and all that. And bro, he is not going to get in the ring and be doing AEW style! Like, think about it. What does he really have to do to give the people what they want? I'm all for it, bro; good for him." [3:28 - 4:00]

The announced card for Ric Flair's retirement event

"Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match" will be presented during Starrcast V weekend, and the event will feature many popular wrestlers from AAA, NJPW, and IMPACT Wrestling.

In addition to Flair's bout, five other matches have been added to the card, as you can view below:

Ric Flair's Last Match: Ric Flair vs. TBA (Expected to be a tag team match)

Impact World Title Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (C)

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (C)

Impact Wrestling Match: The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)

MLW Match: Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

NJPW Match: Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

