"You've got to get that right, Bayley, with all due respect"- Former WWE Personality surprised by big botch on RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo briefly reacted to Bayley's botch from this week's RAW and admitted to being surprised to see the veteran WWE superstar commit a glaring error during her promo.

The former Women's Champion seemingly got confused with the names of her stablemates and referred to Dakota as "Dakota Sky" during RAW's opening segment. Bayley quickly owned up to her botch on TV, and WWE fans shared several amusing reactions to the slip-up on social media.

Vince Russo shared his thoughts about the moment and even provided a hilarious Hulk Hogan example on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, as you can view below:

"She couldn't even announce; she forgot who the people on her own crew were (laughs). Come on! Really, bro? Really? Oh, boy! Come on, what are we doing here? That's like Hogan telling, 'Let me introduce my tag team partner for WrestleMania, Mr. B, Mr. B, ladies, and gentlemen," said Vince Russo. "Come on, man, you've got to get that right, Bayley, with all due respect." [11:20 – 11:50]

What happened in WWE RAW's opening segment with Bayley's new faction?

Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai, collectively known as 'Control,' kicked off the latest edition of Monday Night RAW with a message to the entire women's division.

Bayley highlighted how Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch had made the RAW Women's Championship stale with their lengthy rivalry. The Role Model promised to improve women's wrestling on RAW as her faction looked to target all the popular faces from the red brand.

Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka interrupted Bayley, and as expected, an all-out brawl broke out between the heels and babyfaces. WWE capitalized on the storyline's momentum and later confirmed a big match for WWE's Clash at the Castle.

As announced by the company, Bayley and her new stable will take on Belair, Asuka, and Bliss in a six-woman tag team match at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

