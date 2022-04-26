"Could it be any more predictable?" - Former WWE personality trashes Randy Orton's 20-year anniversary segment (Exclusive)

The latest episode of RAW kicked off with Randy Orton celebrating his 20th anniversary in WWE. The segment was chaotic, to say the least, as several roster members came out to stack the ring.

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Ezekiel, Kevin Owens, and The Usos showed up to the party before Adam Pearce predictably entered the fray to book the night's main event. The segment ended with Orton delivering a crowd-pleasing RKO to Owens after Pearce announced an eight-man tag match, and Vince Russo was not a fan of the entire angle.

While reviewing the most recent RAW on Sportskeeda Wrestling's post-show, Russo criticized WWE's uninteresting booking and the company's overreliance on Randy Orton's RKO for a pop.

Here's what the former WWE writer said on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW:

"Call DraftKings, bro, because if you bet on Randy Orton's 20th year anniversary and the town where he was born - place your bet, bro, that he's going to give everybody the RKO at the end of the match, and you will be a rich man!" Russo added, "Holy crap, bro! Could it be any more predictable?" [13:57 - 14:22]

Vince Russo says people watching at home have no reason to tune into WWE RAW every week

Vince Russo has been a long-time detractor of WWE's decisions, and he said that almost every televised show in the company looks like a live event these days.

While fans in attendance will get their money's worth, Russo explained how viewers at home aren't having a similar experience as all they witness are oft-repeated matches and segments:

"If you went to this show, you brought your kids, you brought your family; you had a good ol' grand time. Everybody went home happy, everybody, okay? You're at home watching this on television, and you're asking yourself the question, 'Why am I watching this?' They set this match up. There are no stakes. The faces are going to go over. Orton is going to RKO everybody; why am I watching this?" [14:23 - 14:52]

Did you enjoy RAW's opening segment featuring Randy Orton and several other superstars? Let us know in the comments section.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Lennard Surrao