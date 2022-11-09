Former WWE personality wants 9-time world champion to return and challenge Roman Reigns in a career vs. title match (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks if WWE brings back CM Punk, they must pit him against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a career vs. title match.

It's no secret that the relationship between The Second City Saint and AEW has almost broken down, with both parties negotiating a potential contract buyout.

The turn of events has sent fans into a frenzy over the possibility of him signing with WWE once he officially departs from the Jacksonville-based Promotion, which, at this point, seems like a mere formality.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that since WWE lacks many big stars, it would only make sense for the promotion to book Punk against Roman Reigns. He added that The Straight Edge Superstar should put his career on the line for a title match against The Tribal Chief.

"Listen, if they knew how to freaking book, with the lack of talent that they have, you gotta bring him straight away at Reigns. Maybe it is; maybe the gimmick is, 'Maybe this would be the last match, or I'm gonna be the champion and get a contract with the WWE'. And you know what, either it is Royal Rumble, or either is the backup plan for The Rock at WrestleMania, he would have to come in," said Vince Russo. (15:15 - 15:49)

Vince Russo also wants CM Punk to shoot on AEW upon potential WWE return

Russo also thinks that Punk should bring out the topic of AEW if he returns to the global juggernaut by saying fans didn't see the real side of him in Tony Khan's promotion.

The wrestling veteran explained that this is how WWE could draw the most out of the hype surrounding CM Punk's potential return.

"And shooting on what happened in AEW, shooting on all that stuff, 'You didn't see the real me you saw a skeleton of myself. WWE knows the real me; Roman Reigns knows the real me. So here's the bottom line. Either this is going to be one and done, or I'm going to be the champion and be around for a long time.' I couldn't see anything less than that for him to get the bang for their buck," added Russo. (15:51 - 16:20)

It's worth noting that following Punk's AEW debut, Roman Reigns had taken massive shots at the former, saying he wasn't a "needle" mover. If the two megastars happen to clash someday, fans can expect these comments from The Tribal Chief to be addressed during a promo segment.

Do you see CM Punk and Roman Reigns colliding sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

