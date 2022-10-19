Former WWE referee Mike Chioda wants a proper send-off for Vince McMahon.

The former Chairman officially resigned from all positions in WWE in July. His retirement came after an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct and misappropriation of company funds as 'hush money.'' Despite the controversies coming to light, barely anyone expected the 77-year-old to retire.

For over 3 decades under Mr. McMahon's rule over WWE, Mike Chioda was a constant presence in the company before his 2020 release. He has since made sporadic appearances in AEW before retiring after officiating Ric Flair's last match at the namesake pay-per-view on July 31.

Speaking on his Monday Mailbag With Mike Chioda show, the former WWE official said that he was sad about Vince McMahon not getting a farewell.

“I’m sure he’ll come back, hopefully in another year or so or maybe next year at WrestleMania. Give it a little bit of time and then hopefully he gets the right send-off he deserves for running a major company and employing people like myself for 35 years.” [h/t Wrestling Inc.]

Since Vince's departure, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have taken over as co-CEOs of WWE, while Triple H has taken over the Head of Creative duties.

Vince McMahon did not want Rey Mysterio to become a main-eventer due to his height

Kurt Angle recently confirmed that Vince McMahon did not want to push Rey Mysterio as a main eventer in WWE due to the latter's height.

Standing at 5 ft 5' ( 168 cm), Mysterio is noticeably smaller than his fellow WWE Superstars. This was even more the case when he made his company debut in 2002, as the promotion was referred to as "The Land of Giants" back then. It was Rey's iconic mask, his jaw-dropping moveset, and his charisma that won over the fans to a level that a main event push became inevitable.

Kurt revealed during The Kurt Angle Show that the decision did not come easy to Vince McMahon, who did not see The Master of the 619 as a believable main eventer -

"Yes, Vince was not very keen on a smaller guy making it to the main event," revealed the WWE Hall of Famer. "As a matter of fact, you had to have a certain amount of size on you, especially in the 80s and 90s, you had to be over 240, but then he kind of loosened up and started taking in guys around 200, 185, 190, the Eddie Guerreros and the Chris Jerichos and the Chris Benoits," Angle said [13:10 - 13:35]

Despite Vince McMahon's reservations, Rey Mysterio did end up winning the 2006 Royal Rumble and winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22. He even won the WWE Championship for almost an hour on an episode of RAW in 2011, making him a two-time world champion in the company.

