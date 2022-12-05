Former WWE personality wants RAW Superstar to "call out Stephanie and accuse her" on TV (Exclusive) 

Vince Russo recently pitched a story idea for Alexa Bliss, where she could take an anti-authority stance by calling out WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon.

Bliss has been working as a babyface on the Monday night show for the last few months. Though she remains immensely popular with fans, her current character has seemingly become stale. Viewers have been craving to see the former RAW Women's Champion do something that does justice to her gifted acting abilities.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo also lamented the current direction of Bliss' on-screen character. He stated that instead of the same old heel-babyface dynamic, WWE should do something out of the box with the former champion.

Russo pitched the idea of Bliss calling out Stephanie McMahon and accusing her of making the 'Women's Evolution' all about herself.

"I mean, you wanna call out Stephanie [McMahon] and accuse her of the 'Women's Evolution' being all about her, and once she got everything she wanted, she dropped everything. If you want to do something like that, great! It needs to be something like that, if it's another lame baby-heel, baby-heel, oh come on bro, please!" said Vince Russo. (6:04 - 6:27)

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo pitched another storyline for WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss

The former WWE writer pitched another intriguing storyline for the former SmackDown Women's Champion. Vince Russo explained another possible angle that could see Alexa Bliss call out the management for declining her request for a break after her marriage. This could result in her standing up to the authorities.

"Bro, tell me a story that she just got married and asked for some time off, and they won't give her the time off. Give me something like that, man. If it's fake, phony BS, this poor girl. I have said this in the past, Chris, and we have talked about this; she could do legit acting. No doubt she could do legit acting," added Vince Russo. (7:17 - 7:44)

Though Alexa Bliss has herself been teasing turning to the dark side on social media, it remains to be seen how the rumored transition will pan out on RAW in the coming weeks.

What do you make of Vince Russo's storyline pitch for Alexa Bliss? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes