Former WWE personality wants Ronda Rousey to team up with SmackDown Superstar

Tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey returned to the company after nearly three years as a surprise entrant. The former RAW Women's Champion entered the match as the 28th participant and eliminated Charlotte Flair to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Former WWE personality Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) shared her views on the 30-Woman Rumble match.

Rousey shared a brief moment with SmackDown superstar Shayna Baszler, and Paquette added that she wanted to see more of that and wants to see the two of them team up together in the future.

"I thought we were gonna see a little bit more of Ronda[Rousey] and Shayna[Baszler] though. Guys, I still want to see that. That's what I want to see in the return of Ronda Rousey. Shayna is the s**t. Let's put her in a cool spot," said Paquette.

Rumors of Ronda Rousey returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble have been making the rounds for the past couple of weeks ahead of the aforementioned Premium Live Event.

The last time The Baddest Woman on The Planet competed inside a WWE ring was at the main event of WrestleMania 35, where she and Charlotte Flair lost to Becky Lynch in the main event of the show.

Fans have been clamoring for a Lynch vs. Rousey match for quite a while and even the current RAW Women's Champion took shots at Rousey ahead of her return.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's real-life relationship

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are good friends in real life and share the same mixed martial arts background.

While Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley are often collectively referred to as The Four Horsewomen of WWE, Rousey and Baszler, along with former WWE Superstars Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, are touted as The Four Horsewomen of MMA.

During the Women's Rumble match, Rousey and Baszler shared a brief moment with each other and it seemed they were going to go at each other before they were rudely interrupted by Charlotte.

Rousey would then exact her revenge by eliminating The Queen to win the Royal Rumble. Rousey and Baszler teaming up together in WWE is a pretty good idea, but before that could potentially happen, The Rowdy One will be focusing on WrestleMania 38.

