Former WWE personality weighs Jacob Fatu's chances at the 2025 Royal Rumble

Jacob Fatu quickly became an undeniable main event star after Solo Sikoa disappeared from WWE SmackDown. This Saturday will be his first Royal Rumble appearance. Former writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the Anoa'i family's Werewolf's chances of cashing his WrestleMania ticket right off the gate.

On the January 17 episode of the blue brand, Sikoa attempted to address his colossal loss to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat on the premiere episode of WWE RAW. The fans wanted none of Solo, and he was booed out of the building. Subsequently, Jacob Fatu moved on to mini-programs with Braun Strowman and wrestling names such as LA Knight and Damian Priest.

Freddie Prinze Jr. does not believe The Samoan Werewolf will win the Rumble this year. While his co-host on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast predicted an out-of-left-field victory this Saturday for Fatu, Prinze Jr. admitted the Samoan would put on a remarkable performance but added that he has a very slim chance of winning the bout:

"No way," Freddie reacted to Jacob Fatu as a potential winner of the 2025 Royal Rumble. "I think he'll be in the final four, but I don't know if he's going to win," he added. [From 18:33 onwards]

Jacob Fatu is one of the fastest-rising WWE Superstars on the company's roster. He made his debut in June 2024 and has stolen the show at every opportunity that came his way.

If not Jacob Fatu, who could walk out of Lucas Oil Stadium as the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble winner?

Freddie Prinze Jr. does not believe The Bloodline's leader, Roman Reigns, could take home the latter's second Rumble win this Saturday. However, The Wiseman's other client, CM Punk, could.

According to the former WWE writer, The Tribal Chief can be plunged into the main event storyline at any point, so he does not need it. Prinze Jr. added that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's potential WrestleMania opponent could eliminate him from the Rumble:

"I think CM Punk is going to win it. I kind of hope Roman Reigns wins it but he doesn't need to win it, he can go after that title whenever he wants [...] For the men, [Freddie's producer]'s got Roman picking a win at the Rumble. Na, I don't think that's even close. Roman's not going to win it. He will get taken out by somebody because he can go after the title anytime he wants. He is locked into that."

Since November 2024, WWE Creative has been teasing a feud between these two Paul Heyman Guys. With both men riding high on a wave of momentum heading into the 2025 Royal Rumble and a star-studded cast, the winner is anybody's guess.

