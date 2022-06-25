"Hulk Hogan's a massive piece of s**t" – Ex-WWE Producer shares honest opinion about Hall of Famer

Former WWE producer Dan Ryckert recently spoke about his interactions with pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan while working for the company.

During his two-year career in WWE from 2020 to 2022, Ryckert predominantly worked as a producer for the many podcasts WWE released weekly. In this role, he was tasked with working with many legends like Hogan, who occasionally appeared as guests on these various podcasts.

Speaking to MinniMax, Ryckert shared his true feelings about the six-time WWE Champion:

"Hulk Hogan’s a massive piece of s**t,” Ryckert said. “No, he’s a terrible person, but, you know, I kind of worked to some degree with most of the roster I’d say, and a lot of legends and stuff. Ultimately, a lot of these people, they’re pros." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

While Ryckert's comments may seem aggressive, recent stories surrounding The Hulkster haven't cast him in a favorable light.

Chris Hemsworth comments on possibly playing Hulk Hogan

A few years ago, it was announced that Thor star Chris Hemsworth had been cast to play Hulk Hogan in a biopic. Despite the cast confirmed and the script in the works, the film's production is yet to begin.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hemsworth gave an update surrounding the latest progress of the Hulk Hogan movie:

"Maybe. Todd Phillips (Director) is busy doing Joker 2 I believe and I've been off doing other films. Yeah, it's all in conversations and in development like a lot of things. You know a lot of different things need to come together for it to happen but I don't have 24 inches of python yet." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Hulk Hogan @HulkHogan He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol,lol,lol. HH He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol,lol,lol. HH https://t.co/q6LLfWUGgL

Although Hulk Hogan is a polarizing figure, the chance to see Chris Hemsworth portray the iconic superstar is one that wrestling fans won't want to miss.

