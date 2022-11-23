Former WWE RAW faction member returns to action following a year away; assaults Wes Lee following match

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee was taken out by Dijak after he retained his title against Carmelo Hayes on the latest episode of the show.

The rivalry between Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes finally came full circle this week on NXT when Lee defended his North American Championship against Hayes.

The former North American Champion decided to leave out his partner Trick Williams backstage as he looked to regain the title without his antics.

Both superstars engaged in a high-flying back-and-forth contest, so much so that there was barely a dull moment in the match. At one point, it looked like Hayes would pick up the win when Trick Williams came out to ringside to support his friend, ignoring Hayes' orders.

However, Lee wasted no time in taking out Trick Williams. He then picked up and slammed Carmelo Hayes to the mat to get the pinfall victory.

After the match, a vignette was played on the titantron, which showed cages opening and shitting over Lee's graphic. In a surprise attack, Dijak appeared from behind and took out Wes Lee.

The former T-Bar was a part of RAW but hardly featured on the red brand. He mostly plied his trade in Main Event.

It remains to be seen how he will be booked this time.

What do you make of Dijak's return to NXT? Do you think he will be booked strongly this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes