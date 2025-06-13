Former WWE RAW star says her wrestling career might be over; she's only 31

A popular star has hinted at hanging up her wrestling boots for good following her recent WWE departure, stating that the business no longer excites her. A few hours back, Valhalla hinted at her premature retirement from the industry.

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old star announced that she was departing the Stamford-based promotion after the higher-ups decided not to renew her contract. Valhalla, also known to fans as Sarah Logan, had a topsy-turvy run in WWE.

Her first tenure with the company ended in April 2020 after six years when she was let go from the promotion due to budget cuts. However, Logan was brought back in 2022 when Triple H assumed control of the creative team.

This time, she rarely wrestled on TV and mostly accompanied her husband Erik and his tag team partner, Ivar, known as The War Raiders. In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Sarah Logan was asked by a fan if she planned to wrestle again after leaving WWE. She responded that she didn't have much passion left for the business and had given it all.

Check out her response below:

"I mean maybe? But it would have to be something brought to me. Not a thing I'm interested in pursuing anymore. I've given it enough of me," wrote Logan.

Valhalla wasn't the only star whose contract WWE didn't renew

Besides Valhalla, WWE also decided to part ways with beloved veteran performers like R-Truth and Carlito at the same time. The backlash from fans regarding Truth's departure was so intense that the sports entertainment juggernaut had no choice but to offer him a new deal and bring him back just days later at Money in the Bank 2025.

His return has now become one of the most talked-about storylines in all of wrestling, as the 53-year-old has adopted a new and serious persona as Ron Killings. Carlito, on the other hand, finished with the company and has been erased from RAW, where he was a key member of the popular stable, The Judgment Day.

