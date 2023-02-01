Former WWE RAW Women's Champion makes bold claim regarding Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has been one of the best wrestlers in WWE for a long time. With her status and standing in the company, The Man seemingly always has a target on her back. One of her rivals happens to be Bayley, who recently made a bold claim.

The Lass-Kicker and the former Hugger have been involved in a feud for a long time now. They were set to settle their differences at RAW is XXX inside a steel cage, but Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky ambushed Becky and the match never took place.

On the episode of RAW after Royal Rumble 2023, Bayley and the former WrestleMania main eventer engaged in a war of words. Becky Lynch tried to get Bayley to accept her challenge for a match next week, but the latter refused to accept it.

Becky Lynch then dragged out Dakota Kai and threatened to snap her ankle if Bayley didn't accept. The 2-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion agreed to the match, which will take place on RAW next week in Orlando.

Dakota Kai took to Twitter to apologize to the leader of Damage CTRL. The latter responded by assuring her stable-mate that they'll "get" Becky Lynch.

"We'll get her" - Bayley tweeted.

Becky Lynch and Bayley's segment on RAW was criticized by a former WWE writer

Bayley seemingly came off as a babyface in the segment as she accepted a brutal match to save her friend. Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that was not the right thing to do.

"So Becky wants the return match in the steel cage. Bayley's not going to give it to her. So Becky says, OK, hold on a minute, she comes from the back with one of the Sky sisters whose leg is in the chair, whatever. Bro, Bayley is a heel. What would a heel say? Go ahead. She's a heel, she would want to get out of that match, she would sell her down the river. You want to make me hate Bayley, but she's going to show compassion. Oh man, bro, come on."

The two Horsewomen of the Women's Revolution have faced each other 7 times in WWE in televised singles action before. Bayley has won on three occasions, so Monday night will give her a chance to level with her opponent.

