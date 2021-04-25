"A total buffoon?!" - WWE veteran Jimmy Korderas criticizes AEW's use of referees

Jimmy Korderas has given his take on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, criticizing the way referees are currently being handled by the promotion.

In the latest episode of his 'Reffin Rant' series on Twitter, the former WWE referee was critical of the amount of "run-ins" fans got to experience during the show. On top of this, the 22-year WWE veteran voiced his displeasure at the way referees were supposedly being distracted during bouts, as well as AEW referees failing to administer a proper ten-count.

Here's what Jimmy Korderas had to say about AEW's handling of their referees:

"It was entertaining (AEW). They opened the show with a nice match, with Adam Page and Starks… but throughout the show, there was a constant theme of too many run-ins, and a lot of group factions jumping in after the match. And run-ins during the match. When you do it too many times it loses its meaning. Do it when it's very important, do it once in the show, then it means something and it means a lot more." Korderas said.

He continued:

"Not only that, why don’t they just have the referees not count at all when talent is outside the ring? It seems like in almost every match there was too much time spent outside the ring. Among other things, can we come up with a distraction for a referee that makes sense?! And doesn’t make him - or her - look like a total buffoon?! Just saying!"

Jimmy Korderas served as a referee in WWE from 1987 to 2009.

Jimmy Korderas has been critical of AEW booking in the past

In today's #ReffinRant even when a show is entertaining for most part, the 'Little Things' still matter. Have a good weekend and #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/Qy5moI4P39 — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) April 23, 2021

A true historian of the wrestling game, Jimmy Korderas often points out issues he finds in the modern wrestling product, regardless of the promotion in question.

Last month, Korderas was quick to highlight an aspect of AEW's booking he found displeasing. In a match between AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Matt Sydal, Omega would have been forced to offer Sydal a title shot, if he was to lose.

This didn't sit well with Korderas, who said:

"To me, that makes no sense! If you beat the champ, you become the champ. Simple as that."

Kenny Omega remains the AEW World Champion for now. He is set to face IMPACT's Rich Swann tonight at IMPACT Rebellion.