"It was a mess" - Former WWE referee Mike Chioda on filming cinematic matches during the pandemic

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda has spoken of the difficulties he and many other members of the production crew faced when filming cinematic matches during the beginning of COVID-19.

Chioda spent over 30 years with World Wrestling Entertainment before his release from the company in April 2020.

Despite his years of experience, Chioda told fans on his Monday Mailbag forum that he found it difficult to referee matches during the pandemic due to the length it would take to film the contests.

“During COVID when I was actually working a little bit, they said tapings at WWE for one match would take like three hours. Cut. Do this. Cut,” Chioda said. “Charles Robinson and some of the guys when I met up with them for dinner at WrestleMania, Chad Patton and them guys were telling me it took 2, 3, 4 hours to do one match because they had to cut so many times, splice it, and do this,” he continued. “It was a mess.” (H/T Wrestling News.co)

At WrestleMania 36, the grand event took place without any fans in attendance. A match that arguably stole the show that weekend was the cinematic boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles.

Mike Chioda on his WWE release

In what was a surprise release for many, Mike Chioda was let go by WWE in 2020 after working for the company for over 30 years.

Chioda had been the company's head and most trusted official for many years, officiating iconic matches like John Cena versus The Rock at WrestleMania 28 and Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns at 'Mania 31.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Mike Chioda, who was with the company since 1989 as WWE's longest-tenured referee, was released today. Mike Chioda, who was with the company since 1989 as WWE's longest-tenured referee, was released today. https://t.co/DzL3IhWA1M

In his Monday Mailbag, Chioda spoke of the frustration he felt when he found out that he was going to be released.

"I can’t say Vince didn’t reciprocate loyalty. Vince, Linda, Shane and Stephanie gave me loyalty for 35 years. I don’t know where the loyalty went at this point, but it is very disappointing. They couldn’t find a spot somewhere to let me retire after all these years in the best company, the only company I ever been with?”

Chioda added:

"I always thought this company did it the right way in the professional wrestling business around the world. To be honest with you, it breaks my heart a little bit. I’m annoyed and frustrated why I couldn’t finish off my career. If they wanted me to retire in six months, I would have said yea. I don’t know if it really came from Vince. I can’t honestly say it did, but it happened. It’s a little frustrating." (H/T The Mix)

