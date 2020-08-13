Former WWE Referee Mike Chioda shows up in AEW

In what is now becoming a habit on AEW Dynamite, another WWE personality has shown up. Legendary WWE Referee Mike Chioda made a surprise appearance officiating the AEW TNT Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Scorpio Sky.

Mike Chioda was a WWE referee for more than 30 years

As already known by most wrestling fans, Mike Chioda was released from WWE alongside several WWE Superstars a few months ago. In an interview with Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho, Chioda was surprised when he found out about his release. He said:

“Surgery went great. I’m healed up great. I was ready for WrestleMania,” he said. “I actually signed a new contract in the middle of March. My contract was up. I actually got a little bump in pay. And then I got a phone call on Tax Day. April 15th. It took me by complete surprise.”

As noted above, Chioda officiated the match between Sky and Cody. The match itself was full of near-falls, with both men going back and forth. Eventually, Cody ended up scoring the win via pinfall.

It's unclear whether Chioda has signed a deal with AEW Dynamite or whether, like Eric Bischoff, this was a one-time appearance. Only time will tell.