Former WWE referee reveals how he really felt about being a part of Shawn Michaels and Undertaker's match (Exclusive)

Former WWE referee Marty Elias appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted this week, where he specifically spoke about officiating Shawn Michaels and the Undertaker's iconic WWE WrestleMania 25 match.

Marty Elias was the third person in the ring that night when HBK and The Deadman put on one of the greatest professional wrestling matches of all time. Elias still pinches himself to this day and admits that he was humbled when asked to be the referee for the match.

Elias termed the WrestleMania 25 assignment as 'the greatest moment of his life' and got jittery while recollecting the experience.

"To be honest with you, it was a pinch-myself-moment, and I still pinch myself to this day, and I still am humbled by the fact that I was asked to be the referee for that match and to be in that match. I still get jittery and really just, like I said, I pinch myself because it was something going into that match what we didn't know it was going out to be, and here it is all these years later, people are still asking questions about it, it was the greatest moment in my life," recalled Marty Elias.

Marty Elias struggled on the independent circuit for years until he received an opportunity to become a WWE referee. He considered himself blessed to have been able to officiate pro wrestling matches at the highest level.

Being the referee for Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker at the grand WWE WrestleMania stage validated his past efforts, and Elias noted that the WWE match elevated him to main event status for the remainder of his career.

Elias added:

"I'll never forget it because everything I had worked for in the independents, making no money, driving five hundred miles for five dollars. You know, sleeping in cars and all that other stuff that goes along with paying your dues. That match actually elevated me to main event status for the rest of my career, and it was something that I'll never forget; and I'm humbled that people like yourself still ask about it, and you know it's something that I'll go down in WWE history, and I'll always be tied to the Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. So, I'm blessed," added Elias.

A lot of guys loved my work: Former WWE referee Marty Elias

During the Q&A session for Sportakeeda Wrestling, Marty Elias was also asked whether any wrestlers specifically asked him to referee their matches.

Elias said that his work was well-received within WWE, and many notable talents preferred having him as the referee in their matches. Triple H, HBK, Jeff Hardy, and Chris Jericho were some of the names Elias mentioned, and added that he was seen as a reliable referee by the WWE locker room.

Marty Elias also shared some advice for all the referees who aspire to reach the top. The veteran urged referees of this era to 'put in the work' until the wrestlers themselves come asking for their services.

"Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Ricky Steamboat," Elias continued, "Lance Cage, Trevor Murdoch, Jeff Hardy, you know, so the list goes on and on and on. Tommy Dreamer, you know, a lot of guys loved my work, and they loved working with me, and they loved having me in there because they knew I would work just as hard as they were and I wasn't going to mess up anything, and they knew I was a very reliable referee, and that's something that I'll tell younger referees right now. Learn how to work, learn how to be there but not be there. Unfortunately, you know, there are folks who are training wanting to be a referee today and stuff, but you know, put in the work. Put in the work in, and I'm sure wrestlers would start asking those referees, like, 'Hey, referee my match."

The latest episode of UnSKripted also had Marty Elias talk about Ricochet's WWE run, Mike Chioda's WWE release, the controversial Tim White skits, and a lot more.

