WWE's first female referee Rita Chatterton comments on possibly returning to wrestling

Former WWE referee Rita Chatterton has commented on whether she would be interested in returning to the wrestling business.

Back when the promotion was known as the World Wrestling Federation, she worked as a referee in the 80s under the moniker Rita Marie and was recognized as the company's first female official. Chatterton publicly accused former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon of sexual assault in 1992 during her appearance on Geraldo Rivera's Now It Can Be Told TV show.

During a recent interview on the Cheap Heat Production Podcast, the 65-year-old discussed a potential return to the professional wrestling business.

"I would consider it. It would depend on what it was. I never completely closed the door, I would never go back to work for Vince McMahon. But that doesn’t mean I hate wrestling. That doesn’t mean I’m down on wrestling. In fact, I have a little girl right now that I’m training, I’m helping to train," said Rita. (H/T Fightful)

Rita Chatterton shares a story about a little girl who wants to be a "wrestling diva"

During the same interview, the former WWE referee shared a story about a girl that her daughter used to babysit.

When asked what she wanted to be in an essay, the little girl mentioned becoming a "wrestling diva." However, her teacher rejected the submission.

"My daughter has a daycare and she used to babysit this little girl and her family is big time into wrestling. Last year, she went to school and they gave her an assignment to write an essay on what they wanted to be when they got older and to do the research on it. Well, her essay was done on, she wants to be a wrestling diva and she did the research. She checked into it. She took her essay to school and a teacher read it and said, ‘I’m sorry, this isn’t a real job and I won’t accept it,’" said Rita. (H/T Fightful)

Rita Chatterton added that the girl is now 13 and has been doing some wrestling stuff such as being a valet, walking wrestlers to the ring, and a little commentary. She mentioned that the girl would be "so ready" for the pro wrestling business when she turns 18. Fans need to wait and see if the two women will appear together in a ring.

