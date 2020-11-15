Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc podcast to discuss some of the more recent storylines in the company. One storyline that was discussed is the one revolving around RETRIBUTION, and Korderas is not a fan.

Our objective is not to win matches and our guardian angel knows it very well. We just want to destroy WWE, slowly. Slow death is more painful !#WWE #RETRIBUTION https://t.co/H6CZjk2GP8 — RETRIBUTION 🍥 (@RETRIBUTIONwwe) October 29, 2020

Korderas, while speaking to Nick Hausman about current WWE storylines, felt that the WWE had dropped the ball with the anarchist stable. He suggested that the group being made rebellious from the get-go made him lose interest, especially when the "chaos" suddenly ended.

"I think the ball was dropped right from the get-go when they tried to make them a rebellious group with all the Molotov cocktails and all that stuff. They lost me right there. That's me, and I'm like, you know what, you can cause chaos without having to go that route, and then all of a sudden, to stop the chaos, the story is 'oh, we'll just sign these guys on and pay them to come in and create chaos,' but then once you sign them, they become basically ineffective. I guess in theory, I guess it's salvageable, but I don't see it. I think the damage is too far gone and I think in people's minds there's no coming back from this." H/t Wrestling Inc

The Undertaker and The Fiend should team up to beat RETRIBUTION

Despite not liking the RETRIBUTION storyline, Korderas feels that the stable should be given a proper ending. At this point, Hausman suggested the possibility of The Undertaker and The Fiend teaming up at Survivor Series to take out RETRIBUTION, and Korderas liked the idea.

Korderas felt that this would be a better ending, as it would explain why the stable disbanded. He preferred this to the other real possibility of the faction just fading away like RAW Underground.

"I'm all for that. I'd rather that than it just disappear kind of like RAW Underground. I don't mind that it's gone. I just wish there was an explanation. That's all because I didn't like the idea of having something that's presented as shoot fighting on the same show that you have sports entertainment. You're kind of telling people, 'this is real, but guess what, this is not.' That's the way it felt to me. It can have a lot on The Network. That's fine." H/t Wrestling Inc

Currently, RETRIBUTION are involved in a storyline with Ricochet. Therefore, it seems highly unlikely that there will be any segment at Survivor Series which will see The Undertaker or The Fiend bury the faction.

Ricochet is close. We will keep persuading him if our warriors think we should. https://t.co/mPMWIAJyFo — RETRIBUTION 🍥 (@RETRIBUTIONwwe) November 10, 2020

RETRIBUTION as a faction has a lot of potential. However, it is yet to be seen if they will live up to said potential.

It is up to WWE creative to come up with more intriguing storylines for the group, in order to not just further the faction's success, but also the success of the individual group members. Hopefully, the future is bright for RETRIBUTION.