Former WWE referee does not want Andrade to sign with AEW

Andrade has been in the news frequently since his release from WWE. Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was recently a guest on the WrestlingINC Daily podcast with Nick Hausman. Korderas discussed a number of topics during his appearance, including Andrade being granted his release by WWE.

Andrade asked for his release a couple of weeks ago, reportedly unhappy with WWE creative. The Mexican star was eventually granted his release by WWE. Andrade is also engaged to current WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

La sombra / Andrade / El Idolo pic.twitter.com/N0xguu2mCt — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 23, 2021

Korderas gave his take on what he felt Andrade's next move should be. Korderas felt that Andrade should not sign with AEW and went on to explain his reasoning:

"A lot of people are speculating that he will go to AEW and stuff like that but I don't want AEW to look like the place that ex-WWE guys go to show 'hey, they didn't use me properly and if they'd used me properly this is what I could have done'. You're kind of feeding into a fixed crowd, if that makes any kind of sense. I'd like to see a little... at least AEW is expanding a bit and working with the NWA it seems, and IMPACT wrestling. I'd like to see Andrade, again depending on this pandemic situation, maybe go back to Mexico and get his feet wet again there. Maybe a little NWA, maybe a little IMPACT, something different as opposed to being 'hey, here's another ex-WWE guy coming to AEW'."

Andrade is not subject to a 90-day non-compete clause

Although WWE initially rejected Andrade's request to be released, they ended up granting him his release from the company last week. At first it was assumed that Andrade would be subject to the 90-day non-compete clause. The former NXT Champion confirmed that he was not subject to any non-compete clause.

Start my new goals and we are in talks, no waiting for 90 days. A empezar mis nuevas metas y empezamos pláticas, nada de esperar 90 días! 🇯🇵🇨🇱🇲🇽🇺🇸🇬🇧 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 26, 2021

We don't yet know what Andrade's plans are for the future but without a non-compete clause, we should find out soon.

