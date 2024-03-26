Former WWE Royal Rumble winner refers to Vince McMahon as a “f*cking sicko”

Vince McMahon retired from WWE for a second time in the span of less than two years. While many believed he would live forever in the business, quite literally, all of the scandals that have popped up in the recent past have deeply affected his image and legacy.

Ronda Rousey voiced her displeasure about working with McMahon owing to the latter's alleged lack of respect for women's wrestling.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats, The Baddest Woman on the Planet admitted that she had no interest in continuing her career in the sports entertainment giant with Vince McMahon lurking in the background. When the ex-UFC star left WWE in 2023, the former chairman was still a member of the board.

"I just don't wanna be Vince's action f*cking figure anymore. I felt like I was doing custom matches for a f*cking sicko in the back. All power to the girls that keep fighting the good fight. But I'm in my mid-30s now. I've got sh*t to do," said Rousey. [H/T CagesideSeats]

Ronda Rousey parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion after putting over Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023. The latter became the only superstar to have a submission victory over The Baddest Woman on the Planet in WWE.

Shayna Baszler reveals original plans for the MMA Rules match at WWE SummerSlam

Although the MMA Rules match at SummerSlam has received scrutiny from fans, it was an attempt at something new. Moreover, it was a breakout performance for Shayna Baszler, who was mostly relegated to a lesser role in WWE. The Queen of Spades started notably strong but eventually faded in the company.

Talking about the limitations both women faced ahead of the contest, Baszler revealed that even though things did not go according to plans (which involved a cage), she was proud of what they were able to accomplish:

"I won't lie, the idea we had, we were a little bit handcuffed just based on the venue. There was no tron, so we knew the people in-house were going to have trouble maybe understanding some of the stuff because you need a camera and a close up of that... We couldn't get a cage or a fight pit in there because of the rigging in a dome situation is totally diferent. There was a lot. We tried to work out some other things, it just didn't work out. We did the best we could with what we had. I'm proud of it," she said.

Since SummerSlam, Shayna Baszler contended for Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley's belt, then formed a tag team with Zoey Stark. It remains to be seen if the ex-UFC star wins her first WWE Women's Title in 2024.