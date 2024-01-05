Former WWE Royal Rumble winner wants to be in a movie with The Rock

A former WWE Royal Rumble winner recently expressed her desire to be in a movie with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The star in question is Bianca Belair.

During the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match, Belair entered at number three and set a record after lasting for almost an hour. She won the bout eventually by eliminating Rhea Ripley and became the second-ever black superstar to achieve this feat in WWE's history after The Rock.

Bianca Belair recently did an "Ask me anything" with the fans on Instagram. One follower asked her if she was interested in pursuing an acting career in the future.

The EST replied that she would very much be interested in doing an action, drama, or horror movie in the future.

"Yesssssss!!!!!! Action and drama. I could also do a horror movie because I wouldn't be acting. I'd be scared for real," Belair wrote.

Bianca also mentioned that she wants to be in a movie with The Rock because he is an inspiration to her.

"And I want to be in a movie with The Rock one day... He is the inspiration," Belair added.

You can check out her Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Bianca Belair's Instagram story

Booker T wants WWE to book The Rock vs. Roman Reigns soon

On a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that WWE should not waste any time to book The Rock vs. Roman Reigns because the latter is in his prime, and The Great One is also available.

"It's got a buzz, everybody talking about it. I think that's a modus operandi, I think that's what that is more than anything. From me, you don't want to let that thing simmer too long because Rock, father time waits for no man, that's just the way it is. On Rock to get it done, this would be a great time for it. For Roman as well, Roman is in his prime at the height of his title reign. It's not going to get any higher than this so if it is that time to pull the trigger, hey man pull the trigger," said Booker.

Some fans believe the company might book a match between The People's Champ and The Tribal Chief at the 2024 Elimination Chamber. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for them.

When do you think this dream clash will happen? Let us know in the comments section below.