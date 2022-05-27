"You know who’s actually rooting for you and who’s not"- Former WWE signee Mila Malani talks about her time in NXT 

Former WWE Performance Center trainee Mila Malani (real-life Kellie Morga) recently opened up about how she knows when someone is happy for them or not during training.

Before her release in April of this year, she signed with WWE for eight months. Malani initially trained with D-Von Dudley at his wrestling academy in Las Vegas last summer before making the transition to the Performance Center.

While speaking on D-Von's Table Talk podcast, Malani shared insight regarding the talents. Morga expressed that she knows when someone is happy, when they succeed and when they don't.

"I think it’s a weird time now, because in NXT, a lot of the people there aren’t from wrestling, so I think there’s a mix between people that are happy to see you succeed and not happy. But I definitely — you know who’s actually rooting for you and who’s not very quickly," Malani said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Joining her during the April mass release were Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai, Harland, and many more. Kellie is back at D-Von's wrestling academy and goes by the name Mila Moore.

Mila Malani opens up about her struggles with reaching out to other promotions after WWE release

Despite spending eight months with the brand, she never got the chance to wrestle in front of the camera.

In the same interview, Malani spoke about how she has trouble finding work due to the lack of footage in action. She explained how she was in the indies but not for long enough to have videos. This is why she wants to have more experience in smaller promotions before reaching out to bigger ones.

"I've been trying to reach out to everyone. I'm in a weird position where, I'm from the indies, but I was not in it that long, I had a couple of matches, so I don't really have material to send out and I never debuted on NXT. I'm in a weird point where no one has seen me wrestle, so I need to get a little more experience before I start reaching out to bigger promotions." [H/T Fightful]

Dudley then claimed that it will only take time before Kellie is back with WWE and wrestling on the main roster. As of now, it looks like Mila Malani will first make a name for herself outside the company.

