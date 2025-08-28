Former WWE SmackDown star shows off incredible body transformation

  • home icon
By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 28, 2025 21:17 GMT
Former SmackDown star shows off incredible transformation! [Image credit: WWE's X account]

WWE is days away from Clash in Paris 2025, and one superstar recently showed off his incredible body transformation following a serious gimmick change in the promotion.

Ridge Holland was once the most talked-about superstar in the company when he accidentally botched a belly-to-belly suplex outside the ring, which cost Big E his in-ring career. Since the unfortunate incident, Holland had a short run on the blue brand and returned to NXT to hone his skills inside the ring.

Lately, the 37-year-old WWE star found a new home in Evolve with a slight change to his character. For a long time, Holland didn't have a proper gimmick in the promotion, whether he was in The Brawling Brutes or had his solo run on the developmental brand.

A while before he moved to Evolve, he added Steam Pig to his name and developed a gimmick around it. After some adjustments to his character and a new home in the Stamford-based promotion, Ridge Holland showed off his incredible body transformation with a picture on X.

"Soz not soz #FAFO #ridgeholland," Holland tweeted on X.
Former WWE champion Ridge Holland received a disturbing DM on Instagram

In March 2022, Ridge Holland botched a move on the outside during a tag team match on Friday Night SmackDown. Unfortunately, Big E paid the price for it, as he broke his neck and his career came to an end. While Holland continued to work in the Stamford-based promotion, some fans haven't forgiven him for the incident.

Since the tragic accident, Ridge Holland ended his run with The Brawling Brutes and restarted his career on the developmental brand as a singles star. The 37-year-old had some success on the brand when he won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Andre Chase.

Earlier this month, Holland shared a disturbing DM from Instagram where a fan went off on him for the Big E incident from 2022. The 37-year-old WWE star showed the message and said, "Another day, another brave soul," hinting he's been getting such messages for a very long time. It'll be interesting to see if Holland can become a top name in Evolve.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

