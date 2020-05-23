Former WWE Spanish announcer Hugo Savinovich reacts to cinematic matches at WrestleMania 36

Savinovich reacts to both cinematic matches at WrestleMania

Sportskeeda's Stephanie Chase recently had a chat with former WWE Spanish announcer, Hugo Savinovich. After a fulfilling run in WWE that spanned several years, Savinovich left the company on October 19, 2011.

The former WWE announcer had a lot of things to say about WrestleMania 36, especially the two cinematic matches that were well received by the WWE Universe. Here's what Savinovich had to say about the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles:

I loved The Undertaker-AJ Styles mini movie, and then when I found out that they actually did it from 9 O'Clock to five in the morning, well, big respect for AJ Styles and for The Undertaker.

On the other hand, Savinovich wasn't a fan of the Cena-Wyatt outing, with his issue being that it wasn't anywhere near a proper wrestling match.

Cena is no longer a full-time star, he's a Hollywood star now, so we needed to have something, like 10-12 minutes of some a**-kicking production. And like I said, not against the fact that they did it like a movie, but this wasn't even a match, this was like a creative battle in the minds of Cena with this creature called The Fiend. And even though guys like Flair loved it, to me it was an insult, 'cause that's not the legacy of Cena, and that sure did not help Bray Wyatt or The Fiend character.

WWE had to move WrestleMania to the Performance Center due to the coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis forced WWE to move WrestleMania from Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center. The company produced the above-mentioned cinematic matches for the show, which probably would have been regular wrestling bouts had WrestleMania not been shifted. The overall reaction to both matches was positive, with fans hailing the Boneyard match for its uniqueness and setting.