Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is hoping Roman Reigns beats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania this year.

The main event of WrestleMania 40 is set in stone. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. However, this time around, things are different since The Rock is also part of The Bloodline, and he is intent on bringing Cody's story to a tragic end.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo hoped that some of the old-school guys backstage in WWE may be looking at the bigger picture. He claimed that if Triple H was still thinking like his former mentor, Killer Kowalski, he would book Roman to retain. He mentioned that fans would never stop watching, even if Cody didn't finish his story this year.

"I'm holding out hope, that a lot of the old guard there still feels the way I do. If Reigns goes over. If Reigns goes over bro. And I'm hoping, I'm hoping that Triple H is still that Killer Kowalski old-school guy. I'm hoping bro because, Oh my God, if Cody does not go over." He continued, "They ain't going nowhere. That's why you gotta do it." [21:38 onwards]

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins decided to show up on SmackDown this Friday to answer The Rock's challenge. The Brahma Bull has put down a challenge for Cody and Seth to face him and Roman in a high-stakes tag team match at WrestleMania.

Sparks will fly this week on SmackDown when the four stars are in the same arena in Dallas.

Are you excited for this week's SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to SPortskeeda for the transcript.

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings. Check out his comments below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!