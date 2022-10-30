RAW Underground and RETRIBUTION will be remembered as two of the greatest creative blunders in WWE history. EC3 recently criticized WWE's handling of the on-screen angles and even accused the company of stealing his ideas.

EC3 co-founded Control Your Narrative (CYN) after leaving WWE in 2020, and his Fight Club-inspired wrestling initiative attracted a lot of attention from the online fanbase.

The promotion introduced RETRIBUTION during the COVID-19 pandemic and hoped for the faction to become a top act on TV. Shane McMahon's RAW Underground also debuted around the same time USA Network wanted fresh storylines to boost viewership figures.

EC3 revealed that RAW Underground and RETRIBUTION were directly stolen from his earlier Control Your Narrative videos. The former RAW star made the explosive claim on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, as you can view below:

"The two things they stole from Control Your Narrative and my little video! Like, pull back in time and watch my original Control Your Narrative, my original little narrative, and watch RAW Underground and watch RETRIBUTION," revealed EC3. "A bunch of guys in hoods, walking around, real tough, causing mayhem. Where did I see that before? Oh yeah, Control Your Narrative on YouTube." [1:26 - 1:55]

You can watch the entire video below:

EC3 reveals what WWE's RAW Underground and RETRIBUTION lacked

The writing team offered many off-beat angles during the crowd-less era of WWE programming. While some worked, EC3 felt that RAW Underground and RETRIBUTION lacked the "heart" and substance to get over with the fans.

Vince McMahon being the head of creative at the time didn't help matters either, according to EC3, who once again took a shot at his former employer for plagiarizing ideas from Control Your Narrative.

Carter continued:

"And you know what? Guess what? Because the one thing RAW Underground and RETRIBUTION lacked, you know what it lacked? Heart. Imagine some stooge stealing my stuff and pitching it to the funnel that goes through Vincent Kennedy McMahon. Of course, it's going to be garbage." [2:16 - 2:47]

What do you think went wrong with RAW Underground and RETRIBUTION? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes