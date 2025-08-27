Former WWE star acknowledges Dutch Mantell's expertise: "I love him" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell was recently praised by a former on-screen ally of his. Jake Hager believes Mantell is one of the best teachers in the pro wrestling business.

Dutch Mantell performed in the Stamford-based promotion as Zeb Colter, and his most notable run was as the manager of Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger). Hager recently revealed that Mantell taught him many things about pro wrestling during their on-screen partnership.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted this week, the former WWE star talked about how much he appreciated Mantell's guidance.

"Experienced in the business. He can teach you more in a car ride than you could learn in a wrestling show. He told me that himself. Very, very himself one night (...) I love him; he is a treasure in the pro wrestling business. And anyone listening to this should endear and attach themselves to 'Dirty' Dutch Mantell if you wanna be successful," Mantell said.

Jake Hager doesn't think he will ever appear in WWE again

Jake Hager recently revealed that he is ready to permanently call quits on his pro wrestling career. On the same episode of UnSKripted, the former world champion mentioned how his body was no longer in its prime.

"You know I am 43 right now. I feel like I am noticing changes in my body. I think it's telling me it's time to grow a moustache like Dutch."

When asked about if a WWE Royal Rumble appearance was on the cards, Hager said it was highly unlikely. The veteran added that he was seemingly not liked by the higher-ups in the company.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Hager. Will he ever change his mind about a potential return to the ring? Only time will tell.

