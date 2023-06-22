Former WWE star addresses rumors that he was considered to break The Undertaker's streak instead of Brock Lesnar

Debates about Brock Lesnar breaking The Undertaker's streak still continue to date, even though it's been nine years since it happened. Ryback recently commented on the historic moment and also on the rumors that he could have been the one to end Taker's streak.

There was a time when Ryback was a hot prospect in WWE, embarking on an undefeated run and showcasing the traits of a potential main-eventer.

The former Intercontinental Champion admitted that there were rumors back in the day about him possibly being an ideal candidate to be the first superstar to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

While Ryback felt there was merit to the idea, he believed a new talent ending the mythical streak could have backfired on WWE. He explained:

"There were always rumors with me; that was one of the things people said. When I was undefeated, if people would have kept that, and done like Undertaker vs. Ryback, that one year undefeated, and just say, if they would have pulled the trigger, there is a good chance that people could hate you forever for it on new talent." [24:33 - 24:50]

I think that's worked out really well: Ryback on Brock Lesnar ending the streak

Very few expected Brock Lesnar to beat the Undertaker at WrestleMania 30, and with that, The Beast Incarnate received nuclear heat after he accomplished the unthinkable.

In hindsight, several pundits opine that Brock Lesnar made the most of the monumental victory, and even Ryback agrees. The former WWE superstar stated that the company's choice of an established figure like Lesnar to tarnish 'Taker's spotless WrestleMania record was the right decision.

He added:

"I have no problem with Brock ending it. I think that's worked out really well. Brock is probably one of the only guys that weren't going to get heat for it in a bad way because I could tell you if you had a new superstar do it (it might not have worked). Brock was established, he had the background, and I think it worked out as well as it possibly could have worked out." [From 24:14 onwards]

