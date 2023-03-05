Former WWE star admits to having a crush on Gigi Dolin and Shotzi

A former WWE Superstar has admitted to having a crush on popular stars Gigi Dolin and Shotzi. The performer in question is Persia Pirotta, also known as Steph De Lander.

Dolin is currently working on WWE NXT, where she recently turned babyface after being betrayed by longtime tag team partner Jacy Jayne. Shotzi, meanwhile, has been slightly inactive in recent weeks, especially since this year's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, De Lander was questioned about which female superstar would be her girl crush. In response, she mentioned the names of Dolin and Shotzi.

Check out a screengrab of De Lander's IG story, which Dolin later reposted:

Gigi Dolin is set to face Jacy Jayne at NXT Roadblock

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are finally set to cross paths in a highly anticipated match. The two will be facing each other at the upcoming NXT Roadblock show.

A few weeks back, Dolin and Jayne were part of the 'Ding Dong, Hello!' show hosted by Bayley. The Role Model tried to bring peace within the Toxic Attraction camp after they were unsuccessful in beating Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship.

Unfortunately, Jayne had other plans, as the segment ended with her attacking Dolin. This led to Dolin being written off television for a while before returning on a recent episode of NXT, assaulting Jayne during her bout against Indi Hartwell. Shortly after, a match between the two women was confirmed for Roadblock.

Dolin and Jayne are former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. In fact, they won the titles twice while being a part of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose.

The two superstars were recruited into the faction by Rose and dominated the NXT women's division. Rose also held the NXT Women's Championship for 400+ days.

Are you excited about the upcoming match between Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne? Sound off in the comments section below.

