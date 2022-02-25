"Mediocre wrestling career" - Former WWE Superstar admits Triple H was right to criticize him

Mark Jindrak does not blame Triple H for kicking him out of the Evolution faction during his “mediocre” four-year spell in WWE.

Jindrak was briefly added to Evolution in 2003 alongside Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Triple H due to Batista’s injury problems. After filming vignettes together, The Game disliked Jindrak’s immature behavior and told WWE Chairman Vince McMahon that the ex-WCW star should not replace Batista.

Speaking on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast, Jindrak acknowledged that his WWE stint between 2001 and 2005 should have gone better:

“My career in WWE was okay, but it would have been obviously incredible if I was in Evolution, but it didn’t happen like that. It was mediocre. In my book, it was a mediocre wrestling career in WWE. Then I moved on to Mexico and everything hit.” [31:52-32:14]

Jindrak added that a lot of former WWE Superstars blame other people when they leave the company. However, he takes full responsibility for not treating the job seriously enough in the early stages of his career.

Mark Jindrak frustrated Triple H during car rides

Triple H said on WWE Network show Ruthless Aggression in 2020 that he refused to share a car with Mark Jindrak ever again. According to the 14-time world champion, the rookie superstar acted like a third-grader by making animal noises with a toy in the back seat.

Jindrak also said on the podcast that he would rather have been a bench player for an NBA basketball team than win the WWE Championship. The King of Kings, by contrast, loved the wrestling business and wanted to talk about it 24 hours a day.

“They could see that the love wasn’t there, so I suffered and basically they split that Evolution group up. I joke around a lot how Triple H put the axe to it, but he had every right to. It’s a professional business. Yes, we’re athletes and entertainers and stuff, but attitude and s*** matters. Orton got with it… I didn’t,” Jindrak added. [28:17-28:44]

Performing as Marco Corleone, Jindrak won the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship and CMLL World Trios Championship in Mexico after leaving WWE in 2005. He has also appeared in Mexican television shows.

