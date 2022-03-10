"We just f***ing didn't like each other" - Top AEW star had major backstage heat with Triple H in WWE

Triple H has been with WWE since 1995, and it's a known fact that 'The Cerebral Assassin' has not had the best of relationships with all of his former colleagues over the years.

Chris Jericho recently opened up about his backstage heat with the 14-time world champion from his early days with WWE.

As we had covered earlier, Jericho was removed from the WrestleMania 2000 main event and believes that his issues with Triple H might have influenced WWE's creative change.

He stated that his heat with Triple H stemmed from multiple reasons, and there was a time when they both legitimately hated each other. Triple H had a lot of power behind the scenes in WWE, and he might have used his pull to stunt Chris Jericho's rise in the WWE. Here's what Jericho said on The Kurt Angle Show:

"There was a lot of politics at that time. And when I say this, it's not from a bitter point of view or an angry point of view. It's just the way it was. So, to come in, there was a lot of legit heat between Hunter and myself; it involved Chyna. It involved a little bit of X-Pac as well. But Hunter and I just didn't like each other, and I think Hunter had such pull at the time, such power, that if he didn't like me. Of course, even if he is not going out of his way to bury me to Vince, I'm sure every time my name came up, he would go, 'Oh, that guy? Come on!' It just was kind of the way the business worked at the time. So, I think that might have had a lot to do with it."

Chris Jericho was still a relatively new name when he joined Vince McMahon's company in 1999, and he did attract negativity backstage due to his WCW past.

The former AEW World Champion said that he could sense the growing tensions with Triple H and held them responsible for his unsatisfactory position within WWE at the time.

"I think that was probably one of the reasons, and once again, I'm not saying I've heard this. I just can tell. I can read the room, the past that we had," clarified Jericho. "We're cool now, but at the time, we just f***ing didn't like each other. It just didn't work. So that had a lot to do with my standing of where I was at the time."

Chris Jericho on why backstage politics did not impact Kurt Angle's WWE career

Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho rose through the ranks around the same time in WWE, and the Olympic gold medalist successfully navigated through all the politics.

Jericho explained that Angle was not viewed as a 'danger' in certain circles backstage as the Olympic hero would always abide by the company's orders.

Unlike Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho would contest WWE's decisions and put forth his own ideas, a trait that the promotion's influential people didn't like.

"All of us went through it. I think you (Kurt Angle) even went through it a bit, too, but you always came across. I'm sure you were, but you didn't come across as political," stated Jericho. "You said you were very new to the business, and you were very likable, and you had the legit street cred. So, I think you were never a 'danger' because they knew that whatever we told Kurt, he would do it. And if we tell Jericho something, he might question it, meaning, 'if we want to do it this way, let's try it this way it might work better.' And they didn't like that. Some guys didn't like that at the time. So I got really hammered a lot at first because of that."

Chris Jericho said that he has always stood for what's right, and that same quality has enabled him to have a lengthy career, which is still active as of this writing in AEW.

