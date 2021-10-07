Breaking News: Former WWE star AJ Lee confirmed as executive producer for WOW

Former Divas champion and WWE superstar AJ Mendez, formerly known as AJ Lee, has been confirmed as the executive producer of WOW - Women of Wrestling.

Though Lee's in-ring days are over, her involvement with WOW will allow her to remain active in the wrestling world. In addition to her role behind the scenes, she'll also be part of the commentary team.

The promotionmade the announcement via Twitter.

“But my goal after wrestling, was to create those characters for the next generation," said Lee. "So every little girl could see themselves on TV and know that nothing was impossible.” -via WOW's official Twitter.

The all-female professional wrestling promotion announced on Wednesday that they've reached an exclusive, multi-year deal with ViacomCBS. This deal will bring WOW back to TV next year, as new episodes will be available in the fall of 2022.

Additionally, previous seasons of the series will be available on the CW Seed and Pluto TV platforms in December 2021.

AJ Lee hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity since she retired from WWE following WrestleMania 31. Lee's left WWE due to both health issues and her relationship with CM Punk, who controversially left the company in 2014.

While AJ Lee won't be getting back into the ring as a full-time wrestler, her return to wrestling in an executive role is something that will certainly be welcomed by fans around the world.

AJ Lee will also be on commentary for WOW - Women of Wrestling

In addition to joining WOW as a producer, AJ Lee will also be doing commentary for the promotion. In this on-screen role, Lee will directly offer her extensive insight into women's wrestling.

During a press conference announcing the series' return, former IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard was also officially revealed as a member of the WOW roster.

What do you think about AJ Lee's involvement with the returning promotion? Sound off below.

