Former WWE star asks fans if they want him to return during the Royal Rumble; refers to CM Punk's RAW promo ahead of putting career on the line

A former WWE star asked fans at a wrestling event whether they wanted him to be a part of the Royal Rumble next year while also asking them if they wanted him to return to the company. He also directly referred to CM Punk's promo on RAW last week.

The star in question is Matt Cardona.

Cardona was heading into tonight's GCW event with his entire career on the line in a match against Jimmy Lloyd, where if he lost, he would have to leave the company forever, whereas if he won, then Lloyd had to become his "broski."

Before the match kicked off, Cardona took to the mic and decided to vent his rage at the audience, who were firmly against the heel. He asked them whether they wanted him to go back to WWE and return at the Royal Rumble, but then said that it didn't matter what they wanted.

Cardona then referred to CM Punk, calling WWE his home last week on RAW, saying that GCW was his home.

"Do you want me to leave GCW forever? Do you want me to go back to WWE? Do you want me to be in the Royal Rumble? Well tough gig, I'm not going anywhere. I'm not leaving. I've given my blood, sweat, and tears, to GCW. There are only two words to describe how I feel about GCW. I'm home."

Former WWE star Matt Cardona won his match against Jimmy Lloyd

At the end of the day, it will be Lloyd who is suffering as he will have to play Cardona's "broski" for the foreseeable future.

In the match, Matt Cardona was able to come away with the win and celebrated in the ring after doing so.

It appears at this time that the star will not be heading back to the company any time soon after all, as it appears to have kicked off a new storyline.

