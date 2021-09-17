5 reasons why GCW is the hottest independent promotion today

Game Changer Wrestling, also known as GCW, has become the hottest independent promotion today thanks to a run of highly successful shows, captivating storylines, and exhilarating matches. Their recognizable talent has been featured in the mainstream and has seen crossovers with the biggest promotions in the business.

GCW started in 1999 as Jersey Championship Wrestling. It was founded by Ricky Otazu and was renamed Game Changer Wrestling in 2015. The company has transformed from a small regional promotion to being popular worldwide under the ownership of Brett Lauderdale. Their hardcore and death-match wrestling style have made them different from other promotions.

With another line of major events for the company kicking off this Friday, it seems like an ideal time to look at what makes GCW so popular right now.

5) GCW has become a place for character reinvention

The spiritual predecessor of GCW was Extreme Championship Wrestling. Known for its hardcore style, ECW pushed the envelope of what competitors did in the ring. The risks the athletes took inspired a generation of wrestlers; many of whom are seen in Game Changer Wrestling today.

However, the most underrated component of ECW was how characters reinvented themselves. Steve Austin left WCW after he was unable to break through into the main event. The creative freedom that ECW provided him opened the door for Stone Cold to find his edge. Cactus Jack also found new elements of storytelling and became a compelling heel there.

This year, GCW opened the door for Matt Cardona to become one of the hottest characters in wrestling. The former Zack Ryder used his WWE credentials to become a wildly hated heel in the GCW Universe because he feuded with the most popular star in the company, Nick Gage. Cardona's GCW World Championship win over Gage brought newfound interest to the company.

Gregory Iron is one of the most inspirational professional wrestlers that many fans might not know of. He suffered from cerebral palsy, which left his right arm withered. He overcame bullying as a child to become a professional wrestler.

Despite his encouraging life journey, Gregory Iron has become one of the most hated heels in all of GCW. Between Iron and Cardona, GCW shows the fans reinvention in very unique ways.

