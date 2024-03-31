Former WWE star backs Brock Lesnar to beat UFC Hall of Famer in a real fight (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar's name isn't mentioned much in WWE these days, but his exploits in the combat sports world just can't be ignored. During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 picked Lesnar over a prime Dan Severn.

Back when the UFC was still in its early stages, the legendary Dan Severn rose to become one of its most established names, having entered the MMA world from amateur wrestling. Severn was as good as they come and a pioneer in Mixed Martial Arts who went on to also have a Hall of Fame career in pro wrestling, winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and also appearing in the WWE.

Like Dan Severn, Brock Lesnar is among the select few to have been dominant in both MMA and professional wrestling. Lesnar won the UFC Heavyweight Championship and could have potentially achieved more as a legitimate fighter had it not been for a medical condition.

It's fun to imagine fantasy battles, and while speaking on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge channel, EC3 chose Brock over Dan Severn in a possible MMA fight. Vince Russo also agreed with Carter's statement and felt Brock Lesnar had the edge over Severn.

"Yeah, I think Brock, too," said the former WWE writer. [From 2:19 onwards]

Dan Severn had an impressive MMA career with a record of 119 wins to his name. He was inducted into UFC Hall of Fame in 2005.

EC3 calls Brock Lesnar a "freak"

When the accolades are compared, Dan Severn might seem like a more accomplished fighter. The UFC Hall of Famer had a wrestling background but worked on mastering other forms of martial arts and was considered to be one of the toughest men in the sport.

Lesnar has a similar reputation, as he reached the top of the UFC and beat some major names during his tenure with the organization. On paper, Lesnar vs. Severn could end up either way, but EC3 still sided with his former WWE co-worker, as the latter was just a physical anomaly.

"If they are training for each other specifically, but like, I mean, Severn was educated in so many different forms [martial arts]. But, like, naa, Brock's a freak!" [From 02:15 to 02:33]

Brock is nowhere to be found on WWE TV ever since he was referred to in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. The Beast Incarnate would have ideally competed in a high-profile match at WrestleMania, but, as things stand, his WWE status is in doubt.

