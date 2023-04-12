Former WWE Superstar Johnny Stamboli recently revealed that he was present backstage at RAW a couple of weeks back, where he met Rey Mysterio, among others.

Stamboli had a short tenure with WWE from 2001 to 2004. The 45-year-old performer was among several wrestlers whose contracts were bought by the sports entertainment juggernaut when it acquired WCW in 2001. While he couldn't become a major star in WWE, by the time he left the promotion, he had built an impressive resume for himself, becoming a three-time Hardcore Champion.

Appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Johnny Stamboli recalled hanging out with Rey Mysterio and Shelton Benjamin recently on RAW. He also mentioned that he noticed that many cruiserweight stars of the past, such as Shane Helms, were now working in backstage roles for the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"I was at RAW two weeks ago in Phoenix. I was backstage with Rey [Mysterio] and Shelton Benjamin. I met some of the new writers, and I saw Brock, and I saw a lot of people that were cruiserweights who are now booking agents and are now in gorilla position like Shane Helms. It was good to see everybody," said Johnny Stamboli. [25:30 - 25:56]

Rey Mysterio recently pitched a match idea between him and Dominik Mysterio in WWE

Though Rey defeated his son, Dominik Mysterio, on Night One of WrestleMania 39, the feud between them is far from over. The 26-year-old recently cost Rey Mysterio a win against Finn Balor on the latest episode of RAW.

Appearing on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, the Hall of Famer said that he wanted to challenge his son in a mask vs. hair match. Rey Mysterio elaborated that he would put his mask on the line against Dominik's hair.

"Maybe I put my mask on the line against his [Dominik] hair, which is some Lucha culture. If I lose, I take my mask off, if he loses, he shaves his hair off. That might be interesting," said Rey Mysterio.

Going by the recent developments on RAW, it looks like Rey could soon team up with Bad Bunny to take on Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest at Backlash 2023 after The Judgment Day members attacked the musician.

