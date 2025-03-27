Former WWE star Baron Corbin says he's excited about making his debut for major wrestling promotion

Former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has opened up about his upcoming debut for a renowned wrestling promotion. He currently competes under the ring name Bishop Dyer.

Ad

It was recently announced that the former United States Champion will make his MLW debut on April 5. He will participate in the 40-person Battle Riot match at the Battle Riot VII event. Several ex-WWE stars have been confirmed for the match, including Matt Riddle, Dijak, Bobby Fish, and Kushida.

The former Baron Corbin, real name Thomas Pestock, recently appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show and stated that he was excited to be part of MLW and that the promotion was doing amazing things.

Ad

Trending

“Oh, I’m so excited to be a part of MLW. They are doing some amazing things. They just want to grow and be a massive entity in this world. That’s the most exciting thing about wrestling right now, it’s so hot all over, at all levels. So, when you’re getting MLW bringing in talent, they’ve got major stars. I’m going out there, and they are going to do some amazing things," he said. (H/T - Fightful)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Baron Corbin says he wants to become MLW World Champion

The former SmackDown star never held a world title in WWE. However, he could become the next MLW World Champion.

Baron Corbin told Ariel Helwani that he wanted to hold the title.

"Our venue that we were supposed to do next month, they already had to upgrade the venue because it sold out, so they’re moving to a bigger venue. So, that speaks volumes on what they’re doing in terms of putting on a show and bringing stars in. (...) For me, I’ve already committed to a few shows with them, so, it’s not a one-stop shop. We’re going to do a few, and hopefully continue on. I mean, I would love to hold the MLW Championship," the former Corbin said.

Ad

Baron Corbin left WWE last year after his contract expired. He was part of the SmackDown roster before his exit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback