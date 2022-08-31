"I f***ing landed on my head" - Former WWE star blasts Ahmed Johnson for botching major WrestleMania spot (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Wolfie D has opened up about Ahmed Johnson's seemingly reckless in-ring work during the latest episode of UnSKripted. He also recalled a scary moment from WrestleMania 13 during the conversation.

Johnson teamed up with Legion of Doom (LOD) to take on the Nation of Domination in a Chicago Street Fight at the 1997 edition of WrestleMania.

After an expected win for the babyfaces, WWE booked a post-match segment to garner a pop from the crowd. Wolfie D and his tag team partner J.C. Ice (James Dundee) received a Double Doomsday Device courtesy of LOD and Johnson.

While Road Warrior Animal safely dropped Dundee on the mat after Hawk connected with the diving clothesline from the top, Johnson wasn't careful while letting go of Wolfie D and ended up dropping him on his head.

Wolfie escaped without a concussion but didn't have fond memories of sharing the ring with Ahmed Johnson, as he revealed below on UnSKripted:

"Also, I'll tell you another story, is that. Okay, you remember the WrestleMania thing where Animal had Jamie on his shoulders. I was on Ahmed's shoulders. Hawk comes off with the double clothesline, right? Animal knew how to do it. Boom! He throws him off," stated Wolfie D. "F***ing Ahmed did not know how to do that, and I f***ing landed on my head, man [says a few expletives]! No, I didn't get a concussion or anything, but it was like, Jesus, dude, come on!" [29:00 - 30:00]

The rise and fall of Ahmed Johnson in WWE

There was a time when Ahmed Johnson seemed destined to become a WWE Champion in Vince McMahon's company. The veteran had a strong debut as he strung a few significant victories before entering the Intercontinental Championship picture.

Ahmed Johnson became the first African American superstar to win a singles title in the promotion when he secured the Intercontinental Championship in 1996.

After a brief program with The Nation of Domination, Johnson was allegedly in line to win the world title from The Undertaker in 1997. Untimely injuries and other backstage issues ultimately ruined his push as he chose to leave the promotion in 1998 over personal reasons.

Johnson had a brief run in WCW, teaming up with tag team legend Stevie Ray to form the Harlem Heat 2000. However, the stint seemingly wasn't well-received by the fans, and he chose to step away from active competition in 2003.

Did WWE miss out on a potential world champion in Ahmed Johnson? Sound off in the comments section below.

