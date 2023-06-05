Former WWE star breaks silence after joining the Bullet Club

At NJPW Dominion 6.4, the Bullet Club recruited a new member in the form of Dan Moloney. He has now commented on his inclusion in the faction.

Moloney is a former WWE Superstar who competed under the NXT UK brand. He was a part of the company for four years before departing in 2021.

At Dominion, Clark Connors revealed Moloney as his newest tag team partner in the junior heavyweight division. The latter betrayed the United Empire by attacking TJP and Francesco Akira. Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old posted a clip of him and Connors laying out the newly crowned IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

"A wise man once said, ‘Cash checks, break necks,'" wrote Moloney.

Check out Moloney's Instagram post and message:

David Finlay added more new members to the Bullet Club

At NJPW Dominion, David Finlay added two new members to the Bullet Club besides Dan Moloney.

The two new members are Alex Coughlin and Gabriel Kidd. They revealed themselves as the newest tag team of the BC and turned heel in the process. Coughlin and Kidd are known as Bullet Club War Dogs.

At the June 4 show, they set their sights on the IWGP World Tag Team Championship and the NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship. Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto won the vacant titles as they emerged victorious in a three-way match.

Coughlin and Kidd were also announced as participants in this year's G1 Climax. This year's tournament will feature several members of the BC, including David Finlay, Kenta, and Chase Owens.

With Jay White and Juice Robinson forming their own version of the BC (BC Gold) in AEW, there are chances of the two factions crossing paths, courtesy of the NJPW-AEW working relationship.

Finlay was also the man to kick White out of the BC. Switchblade could aim to get revenge on the reigning NEVER Openweight Champion soon.

What is your take on the new BC? Sound off in the comments section below.

