WATCH: WWE legend's son recruits two new members to the Bullet Club following major heel turns

At NJPW Dominion, the Bullet Club added three new members to its ranks. The faction has made significant moves since WWE legend Fit Finlay's son, David Finlay, became the group's leader.

David Finlay took over the group after Jay White's departure from NJPW. White lost a "Loser Leaves New Japan" match to Eddie Kingston and was attacked by Finlay on his way out of the company.

Alex Coughlin and Gabriel Kidd revealed themselves as the newest faction members at Dominion, turning heel in the process. They are known as Bullet Club War Dogs and immediately set their sights on the newly crowned IWGP and NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi.

Earlier in the night, former WWE star Dan Moloney shockingly betrayed the United Empire to join the BC. He will be teaming up with faction member Clark Connors to challenge for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship down the line.

TJP and Francesco Akira won the title at the show. Moloney cornered them during the match before betraying the tandem.

David Finlay has vowed to use the Bullet Club as a "weapon"

David Finlay has been a part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling for years. However, he finally made a statement by attacking Jay White and becoming the leader of the Bullet Club in the process.

The reigning Never Openweight Champion has vowed to use the faction as a "weapon" and has already made big changes to the group. His first addition was Clark Connors, and the stable has now added three new members.

Finlay previously stated:

“But BC’s job is not to follow me, it’s to push me forward. And I’ll turn the era into gold. I came in because BC was waiting for me to lead. No. I entered because BC was a weapon waiting to be used by me.”

The Rebel also played a major role in kicking El Phantasmo out of the faction by having Taiji Ishimori and Kenta betray the latter.

What are your thoughts on the new version of the Bullet Club?

