Former WWE Superstar betrays popular faction and joins the Bullet Club

The Bullet Club has recruited a brand new member in the form of former WWE star Dan Moloney.

During his time in the company, Moloney was part of the NXT UK brand and participated in the inaugural UK Championship tournament. His WWE tenure ended in 2021.

At NJPW Dominion 6.4, United Empire regained the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship, courtesy of TJP and Francesco Akira. They defeated Kushida and Kevin Knight. The win meant that TJP and Akira were now two-time IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions.

After the match, BC member Clark Connors made his way down to the ring and challenged for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship. He revealed that his partner was none other than Moloney, who was in the corner of TJP and Akira for their title match.

Moloney and Connors went on to ambush the newly crowned champions. The former WWE star was previously recruited into the United Empire by faction leader Will Ospreay.

David Finlay has made big moves since becoming the leader of the Bullet Club

David Finlay, the son of WWE legend Fit Finlay, has made big moves since becoming the Bullet Club leader.

Following Jay White's "Loser Leaves New Japan Match" against Eddie Kingston, he was attacked by David. However, the rest of the group decided against the idea of attacking White.

At NJPW's 51st Anniversary show, Gedo declared that Finlay was the new leader of the faction. For weeks, El Phantasmo wasn't happy with Finlay attacking White.

At Sakura Genesis, ELP was betrayed by his BC stablemates, with Finlay, Taiji Ishimori, and KENTA attacking him. At Capital Collision, Phantasmo was replaced by new member Clark Connors.

